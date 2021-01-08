Spread the Word













MANASSAS, Va. — A Virginia man went on a shooting rampage Wednesday, wounding three family members and killing two other people before taking his own life, according to police and reports.

Asa Mitchell, 21, opened fire inside the family’s home in Manassas shortly before 6 p.m., wounding his 76-year-old grandmother, his 56-year-old mother, and his 16-year-old brother, according to NBC Washington.

The suspect’s father, Eric Mark Mitchell, 55, was killed in the home, the station said.

Asa then jumped into a Toyota Camry and fled the scene, crashing about 35 miles away from the house in Delaplane.

Prince William County Police said on Twitter that a motorist then approached Mitchell to see if he needed help — and Asa shot and killed him at that location.

*UPDATE: Ref #Manassas murder investigation; #PWCPD and @FauquierSheriff continue to investigate the overnight shooting that began at a home on Ellis Dr where 4 family members were shot. The suspect crashed in Delaplane before shooting another man & apparently committing suicide. https://t.co/lQLoVPR5MR pic.twitter.com/imyVzljVVg — Prince William County Police (@PWCPolice) January 7, 2021

Mitchell ran from the scene and later took his own life, police said.

“The investigation continues as Prince William County detectives work to determine what lead up to the initial shooting at the home on Ellis Dr. in Manassas,” police said in a statement. “More information will be released when available.”

Police in Fauquier County, where the unnamed motorist was killed, are involved in the probe, New York Post reported.

The two women and teenager who were shot and wounded have serious injuries but are expected to recover, NBC Washington reported.

