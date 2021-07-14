Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















NEW YORK — A social media video showed a DoorDash driver digging his bare hands into an order from Chipotle, which was intended for delivery to a Brooklyn police officer. The delivery person reportedly buried a handwritten note at the bottom of the order that would not be seen until the food was consumed.

The note implied the food had been contaminated. It read, “Hope that d-k taste good bitch!” read the small message, misspelling a common vulgarism for the male genitalia, New York Post reported.

The short video clip shows the driver reaching into the open container of what appears to be a burrito bowl to bury the note under shredded cheese and lettuce. The bothersome clip was posted to Facebook on Monday.

The DoorDash driver posted the video to Facebook under the account name “So Certified.” (Facebook)

“Ya kno I’m bout to violate the s–t out this order 61st precient [sic],” the video, posted by a user with the handle “So Certified,” was captioned, according to The Post.

“I dreamed of moments like this,” the creator carried on. “god u been so good to me like idk how to re pay u.”

The video reportedly shows DoorDash app instructions to deliver the order to the 61st Precinct’s station house on Coney Island Avenue in Sheepshead Bay.

Law enforcement sources said it wasn’t immediately clear if the officer consumed a portion of the meal before realizing it had been tampered with.

A DoorDash spokeswoman said the unidentified driver has been eliminated from the service.

“This behavior is absolutely unacceptable and has no place in our community,” the spokeswoman said. “We take the trust and respect of merchants, customers, and Dashers extremely seriously. We have deactivated the Dasher and have reached out to the customer involved.”

Police are investigating the food contamination incident.

The officer was having his meal delivered to the 61st Precinct’s station house in Sheepshead Bay. (NYPD)

Chipotle’s chief corporate affairs officer, Laurie Schalow stated, “The actions displayed by this third-party delivery driver are inexcusable, and we’ve ensured our delivery partner has deactivated the individual’s account.”

