PALM COAST, Fla. – A Florida woman was taken into custody on Saturday after she was seen on video speeding away from the scene of a collision with another driver clutching to the hood of her vehicle, according to reports.

Palm Coast resident Cheryl Henderson, 76, was involved in a crash with a Ford pickup truck on Belle Terre Parkway Saturday afternoon, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said. The unnamed driver of the pickup had blocked Henderson’s path with his vehicle in order to prevent her from leaving the scene of the collision, ClickOrlando reported.

However, the elderly woman maneuvered her SUV around the pickup, prompting the driver to exit his truck and stand in front of the vehicle while telling her she could not leave, deputies said.

Nevertheless, as she began to drive away, the man found himself doubling as a hood ornament while she drove down the road.

Witnesses saw the woman flee the scene southbound with the man clutching to the front of her SUV and hanging on for dear life.

Henderson drove for about two miles at speeds reaching approximately 50 mph with the other driver clinging to the hood before a good Samaritan forced her to stop, according to the sheriff’s office.

The perilous journey for the man was partially captured by security video and released by the sheriff’s office, the New York Post reported.

Over the weekend, a woman was arrested in Palm Coast for fleeing the scene of a crash with the other driver hanging onto her hood. This incident was featured in yesterday's Weekend Roundup (https://t.co/bD4PUhUbUX). Now, watch the shocking footage as the hit-and-run driver… pic.twitter.com/MBVOwyZZcM — Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (@FlaglerSheriff) October 4, 2023

The community member who came to the aid of the man in a vulnerable position said he decided to take action after following the woman and seeing the man’s feet dangling just inches from the ground in the middle of a busy road. After calling police, he drove ahead of Henderson and gradually slowed down, forcing her to eventually come to a stop.

The good Samaritan, who did not want to be identified, described the situation as “unbelievable.”

The first thing the Ford driver told him after dismounting the hood was, “I didn’t know how much longer I could hold on.”

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly confirmed the man was not seriously injured.

Henderson reportedly became cantankerous when deputies arrived and handcuffed her. She tried to justify her actions by saying the other driver was at fault because he jumped onto her hood.

During an interview with investigators, Henderson said she did not stop because she was out of gas. She further claimed that she was trying to pull over during those two miles, observing the man on her hood, but could not, the sheriff’s office said, according to ClickOrlando.

Cheryl Henderson (Flagler County Sheriff’s Office)

Henderson was booked on charges that include aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and leaving the scene of a collision involving property damage. She posted a $20,000 bond and was released from jail Sunday evening.