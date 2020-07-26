MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. — A Michigan woman has been arrested after investigators say viral video showed her torching an SUV and sparking an explosion that blew up in her face.

The video showed Sydney Parham, 26, being blown backward and then scrambling to her feet after the explosion, which took place Wednesday in the Detroit suburb of Harrison Township, investigators said.

Parham was arrested on the charge of arson, The Detroit News reported.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Parham was the woman seen in the video uploaded to YouTube by PPP_Tahoe, Fox reported.

The suspect was jailed in lieu of $20,000 bond.

The video appeared to have been shot from the upper floor of a garden apartment building and showed a woman in a dark hooded jacket and a white coronavirus mask dumping the contents of a red gasoline can into the back of the SUV.