PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A man snatched a 9-year-old girl in Rhode Island moments after she got off a school bus, video shows.

The girl was seen walking home Monday afternoon in Providence when Luis Martinez-Romero, 34, climbed out of an SUV and ran up to her from behind, WBZ-TV reported.

Surveillance footage then showed the stranger, who was wearing a face mask, grab the girl, and carry her back to his vehicle before driving off.

The girl was returned about an hour later to the same area, police said.

Martinez-Romero was arrested late Tuesday on charges, which include the kidnapping of a minor and sexual assault, the news organization reported.

He made a court appearance Wednesday when he was ordered to be held without bail, WPRI reported.

“This dangerous individual has been removed from the streets of our city due to the swift and vigilant work of our officers who worked tirelessly on this case,” police said.