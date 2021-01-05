Spread the Word













ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officials have launched a federal probe into the rise of robberies at gunpoint targeting U.S. postal workers in New Mexico.

A growing number of incidents are being seen in the city of Albuquerque, with eight cases since mid-October. Postal inspectors said they’re doing everything they can to protect employees, including offering rewards reaching up to $50 thousand for arrests, OAN reported.

The public has been asked to keep an eye out and call 911 if they see anything.

“Our letter carriers are out every day, rain or shine, delivering to every address in the United States,” U.S. Postal Inspector Brook Robinson said. “We want to make sure the mail gets delivered and they are safe.”

Just last week, a 31-year-old woman was charged in connection with at least one of the incidents. The suspect, Cecilia Ann Gillespie, reportedly robbed a mail delivery person at gunpoint, taking mail keys and several pieces of mail, according to OAN.

However, for the remainder of crimes, authorities are still investigating.

Bio Law Officer Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company but is a true advocate for the profession.