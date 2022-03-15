Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A US Navy sailor is accused of gunning down his wife’s lover after catching the duo engaged in sex in their Virginia home, court documents revealed.

Tyler Lamar Jenkins, 26, is charged with second-degree murder following Friday’s fatal shooting at the married couple’s Virginia Beach residence.

Timothy Paul Talley III, 28, was identified as the man killed in the shooting, according to a press release.

Police said Talley died at the scene and Jenkins was arrested without incident.

Jenkins’ wife told police he entered a room where she was “engaged in a sexual act” with Talley. As a result, her husband opened fire, killing her boyfriend, the Virginian-Pilot reported, citing court documents.

“What am I doing wrong?” Jenkins reportedly queried at the scene after he told police someone was having sex with his wife in their house, court records revealed.

The firearm used in the homicide was recovered at the scene. Jenkins reportedly acknowledged shooting the man having sex with his wife three times. It was unclear if the men were acquainted.

Jenkins has been serving in the US Navy since 2014, according to the Virginian-Pilot.

The sailor is charged with Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. He was arraigned Monday and is being held without bond, the New York Post reported.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 12.