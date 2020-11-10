MOBILE, Ala. — A woman on a recent flight apparently thought pants were optional. The flight, which was headed to Houston, was forced to land early in Alabama last week to deal with the passenger who was reportedly acting unruly.

When the plane landed, the woman had stripped down to her underwear and a T-shirt, according to reports.

A spokesperson for the CommutAir confirmed to Fox News that the incident occurred on one of the airline’s flights (which was operating as a United Express flight at the time) from Jacksonville to Houston. After handling the situation in Mobile, the flight continued to Houston.

Sierra Nicole McClinton is facing charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication, Fox 10 TV reported.

The incident began when McClinton got into an altercation with another passenger on the flight. When a flight attendant could not calm her down, McClinton was detained until the plane could divert to Mobile, Ala.

According to authorities, McClinton appeared to be intoxicated when she arrived in Mobile. The disruptive woman continued to disobey commands and yelled obscenities. According to Fox 10, the Mobile Airport Authority Police Department said McClinton caused the initial disturbance on the plane.