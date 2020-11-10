ORANGE, Calif. — An LAPD officer was arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle from a used car dealership in the City of Orange, officials said Tuesday.

Authorities arrested Matthew Calleros, a 45-year-old officer with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollenbeck Division, in the city of L.A. Monday evening on suspicion of auto theft and possession of a stolen vehicle, KTLA reported.

Following his arrest, he was booked at the Orange County Jail and subsequently released just before 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to inmate records.

The Orange Police Department (different agency from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department) said it received a report of a stolen vehicle from a dealership in the 1100 block of W. Chapman Avenue in the City of Orange on Oct. 25, 2019. According to detectives handling the case, Calleros was identified as a suspect.

Consequently, LAPD said it has suspended Calleros’ peace officer powers pending the investigation by the City of Orange and its own personnel probe. He has been “assigned home,” according to LAPD.

Orange Police Department said they’re working with LAPD and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office on the case.