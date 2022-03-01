Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A Ukrainian police officer who is defending his country against the Russian invasion trained last year with the Houston Police Department, according to Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

In a picture tweeted over the weekend, Patrick said the officer is wearing a “Don’t Mess with Texas” patch while fighting for his country, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The social media post has garnered nearly 2,000 likes and hundreds of retweets as Americans overwhelmingly support Ukraine’s effort to defend its sovereignty.

“This Ukrainian police officer trained with @houstonpolice last year and sent this photo showing the patch he proudly wears in his fight for his country,” Patrick tweeted. “We in Texas stand with the brave men and women of Ukraine as they fight for their freedom.”