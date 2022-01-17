Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOS ANGELES – A UCLA grad student was fatally stabbed by a random maniac while she was working as a consultant at a high-end furniture store in Los Angeles last Thursday, reports said.

Brianna Kupfer, 24, was identified as the murder victim. She was stabbed to death in broad daylight, around 1:50 p.m. Thursday, inside furniture business Croft House in the 300 block of North La Brea Avenue, KTLA reported.

About 20 minutes after the brutal slaying occurred, a customer walked into the store and found Kupfer dead on the floor.

Police are seen outside the store where Brianna Kupfer was murdered.

An unknown male suspect knifed her before fleeing through the back door and calmly walking down an alley, Fox 11 reported, citing LAPD.

“There was one additional person in there: the suspect. No other witnesses or customers were in the store at the time,” LAPD Detective Herman Frettlohr told members of the media Thursday.

LAPD said in a Friday update, “Detectives have determined the suspect was not known to the victim and was a random walk in to the store.”

LAPD homicide detectives also provided a suspect description in the murder.

“The suspect is described as a male Black, unknown age, tall, thin, wearing a dark hoodie, sunglasses, a white N-95 mask, dark skinny jeans, dark shoes and carrying a dark back pack,” LAPD wrote in a press statement on Friday. “Based on evidence discovered by detectives, the suspect is believed to be homeless.”

Surveillance footage shows the suspected attacker calmly leaving the store.

The victim was studying architectural design and worked at the furniture store as a design consultant, the report said.

Her father told CBS Los Angeles that she was “loved by all.”

Dr. Jennifer Botelho, the owner of a nearby chiropractic office, told the local news outlet that the suspect walked into her businesses shortly before the homicide occurred.

“He came in and asked a couple of questions: ‘Do you do orthopedics here?’ What kind of care we provide, and then he left. So he was just here for a few minutes,” Botelho said.

Police continued searching for the suspect throughout the weekend, the New York Post reported.

“It’s terrifying. It’s horrible,” Botelho said of the random attack.

“She’s such a young girl. We feel so horrible for Brianna’s family, and hope we can catch this guy.”