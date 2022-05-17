No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Man arrested for animal cruelty after burying father’s dog alive and then laughing about it

Tyler Crevasse was also charged with domestic battery

Tyler Crevasse

Tyler Crevasse is accused of burying his father's dog alive and then laughing about it. (Clearwater Police Department/Facebook)

May 17, 2022
Law OfficerbyLaw Officer
Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Florida police arrested a man after burying his father’s dog alive and then battering his dad when confronted about the detestable deed. The suspect reportedly laughed about the crime when interviewed by police.

The Clearwater Police Department announced on Facebook that Tyler Crevasse, 33, was charged with animal cruelty and domestic battery on Sunday.

Crevasse “laughed as he recounted how he wrapped the dog — an older poodle mix named Fuzzy — in a wet blanket and then buried him,” CPD said in the press release.

The agency said Crevasse was also charged with domestic battery since he reportedly stuck his father in some manner when confronted about his actions.

According to WDBJ, Crevasse was booked at the Pinellas County Jail where he remained as of Tuesday morning.


Share and speak up for justice, law & order...
Tags:
Law Officer

Law Officer

Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement—for law enforcement and supporters of justice, law, and order. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company, but a true advocate for the law enforcement profession.

Related Posts

Load More

Latest Articles

Load More

Weekly E-Newsletter

Subscribe—and get the latest news and editorials direct from Law Officer each week!

[newsletter_form type="minimal"]

MUST READ

Load More

JOIN THE FIGHT

SAFEGUARD RECRUITING

BE COURAGEOUS

FIND MORE…

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 LawOfficer.com