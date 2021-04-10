Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Two Salt Lake County deputies are in the hospital Saturday after being shot in the parking lot of the Salt Lake County Metro Jail, sources report.

The suspect involved in the shooting was shot and killed during the exchange of gunfire, Fox 13 reported.

Investigators on scene of officer-involved shooting outside Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office https://t.co/U1NPwmzLuT via @GephardtDaily pic.twitter.com/ePQYg3fbW3 — SLCScanner (@SLCScanner) April 10, 2021

One deputy is believed to be in critical condition after being shot through the eye, while the second deputy is reportedly in stable condition after also being shot in the head, according to ABC4.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera told reporters the deputies were apart of a “campus security team” but did not go into details as to what that involves or what led to the fatal encounter.

“These types of incidents are really devastating for the department,” Rivera said. “We hope and we pray that our deputies will be OK.”

“The environment for law enforcement right now is extremely dangerous, and we know that.”

In a phone call with the Unified Police Department, dispatch confirmed to ABC4 that officers were called to the scene of a “shots fired” report near the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.

UPD clarified with the news organization that it is not the investigating agency. Instead, the department is assisting South Salt Lake Police Department and OICI team #4.