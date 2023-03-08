Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Anthony Gockowski

Two more counties have joined the list of Second Amendment “sanctuaries” in Minnesota, expressing their opposition to several gun-control bills moving through the legislature.

The Itasca County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved its “Second Amendment Dedicated County” resolution at a Feb. 21 meeting.

“I like the fact that people talk about it being about hunting, shooting and recreational sports but also about protection for our homes, ourselves and [against] our government,” said Ryan Frank, a county resident.

The language of the resolution is identical to one approved Feb. 28 by the Crow Wing County Board.

“The People of Itasca County, Minnesota, derive economic benefit from all safe forms of firearm recreation, hunting, and shooting conducted within Itasca County using all types of firearms allowable under the United States Constitution,” the resolution states.

“The Itasca County Board of Commissioners hereby declares its intent to oppose any infringement on the right of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms by opposing any new laws in the future that would unconstitutionally restrict the rights of the citizens of Itasca County to keep and bear arms,” it adds.

Five other Minnesota counties have already passed similar resolutions, including Clearwater, Marshall, Red Lake, Roseau and Wadena.

Several sheriffs have voiced their opposition to the DFL’s gun control agenda, particularly a safe-storage bill that they say would inhibit the ability of Minnesotans to defend themselves in their homes.

Democrats have also proposed legislation to require criminal background checks for all firearm transfers. Another bill would make Minnesota a “red-flag” state, which would allow law enforcement and relatives to “petition a court to prohibit people from possessing firearms if they pose a significant danger to themselves or others.”

This article originally appeared at Alpha News.