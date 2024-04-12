Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Crime Watch MN

MINNETONKA, Minn. – Two Hennepin County sheriff’s deputies were injured Wednesday morning in Minnetonka, Minn., and the suspected shooter is deceased.

The two deputies have since been reported to have sustained injuries that are not life-threatening. One was hospitalized with “serious” injuries, the other was treated for injuries at the scene as a result of the gunfire, Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt said in an afternoon press conference. The manner and nature of the injuries to the hospitalized deputy were not specified.

The injured deputies had not been named as of Wednesday night. However, Sheriff Witt indicated that one had eight years of service and the other had 21 years of service.

The incident developed just after 11 a.m. while the deputies were executing a warrant on the 13400 block of Crestview Drive East, according to dispatch audio and information later released by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnetonka Police Department.

An “exchange of gunfire” occurred that led to the injuries to the deputies and the death of the suspect, Minnetonka Police Chief Scott Boerboom said. The incident prompted a response to the scene from numerous area law enforcement agencies.

The deceased suspected shooter was named during the incident as 28-year-old Clint Hoyhtya, whose family has since confirmed his identity to media. Dispatch audio indicated at one point that the suspected shooter had been wearing body armor and that weapons were observed near his body in the yard. However, none of that information was confirmed by authorities in the press conference or press releases.

Dispatch audio during the incident also indicated that Hoyhtya was not the subject of the original warrant attempt.

Law enforcement remained at the scene for several hours following the confirmed death of the suspect, during which they evacuated some nearby neighbors and requested others to shelter in place while the suspect’s residence was checked for other possible suspects.

None of the agencies addressed the reason for the warrant, other than to say it was for a felony, nor did they publicly name the apparent subject of the warrant. At the time of the afternoon press conference, authorities said they were still trying to verify the identity of the deceased party to determine whether or not he was the subject of the warrant.

However, dispatch audio indicated that attempts were made to determine the location of the male subject of the warrant as the incident progressed following the confirmed death of the shooting suspect. As of late Wednesday night, the subject who had been previously named during the incident did not appear to be in custody.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) will investigate the use-of-force incident to determine exactly what occurred, Superintendent Drew Evans said, and will provide more details as the investigation unfolds.

The law enforcement community is still reeling from the deaths of three first responders in Burnsville in February during a stand-off with a felon who was prohibited from possessing firearms.

State Rep. Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, released a statement following the incident.

“I am grateful to hear that both deputies involved in today’s incident are expected to make a full recovery,” said Novotny. “Every day, law enforcement officers put on their uniforms, say goodbye to their families, and step into a world that has become increasingly hostile to their work and one where criminals have become further emboldened to do them harm. Now more than ever, law enforcement needs to know that they have the full support of elected officials and that we will do everything we can to make sure they have the resources they need to do their jobs safely and effectively.”

Alpha News will continue to follow developments in the investigation.

