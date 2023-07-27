Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MINNEAPOLIS – Two children suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds when bullets entered their Minneapolis apartment in the middle of the night, according to police.

Crime Watch Minneapolis first reported that a 7-year-old was shot on the 3000 block of Emerson Avenue North at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday when a bullet came through an apartment window. The shooting was preceded by a ShotSpotter activation of 17 rounds, Crime Watch said.

3:35 a.m., SHOOTING of a 7 year old.

Preceded by a Shotspotter 17 rounds indicating multiple shooters.

Bullet came through the window.

30xx Emerson Ave N — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) July 26, 2023

“Inside a duplex apartment, officers identified and provided care for a 7-year-old girl with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound and an 11-year-old boy with an apparent non-life-threatening graze wound. Evidence of gunfire was in the street. The children were inside the apartment when the shots were fired,” Minneapolis police confirmed in a statement.

Both children were transported to North Memorial Medical Center as police continue to investigate. Police said the shooting “does not appear to be random” based on preliminary information. However, Chief Brian O’Hara later said in a statement that police “are confident these children were not the intended target.”

“It is absolutely outrageous when children are victimized by those without any concern for the sanctity of human life. That’s why we will continue to focus with all our law enforcement and community-based partners to do everything possible to reduce the amount of gun violence in our communities,” he said.

No arrests have been made.

Crime Watch Minneapolis also published alleged gunshot audio from the shooting indicating possible automatic gunfire.

Gunshot audio including a burst of automatic.pic.twitter.com/aY7tO4p23l — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) July 26, 2023

This article originally appeared at Alpha News and was reprinted with permission.