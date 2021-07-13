Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















BALTIMORE — Two Baltimore city police officers were shot Tuesday morning and are in unknown conditions, according to the city’s Fraternal Order of Police.

The Baltimore Police Department said both wounded officers are part of the Warrant Apprehension Task Force, Yahoo News reported.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison is heading to the hospital, police said.

There was no additional information released.

UPDATE: The Tuesday morning shooting occurred at the Security Square Mall. The suspect is dead.

Sources told FOX45 News that they were attempting to serve a homicide warrant.

#Update Active scene at Security Square Mall where earlier two law enforcement officers were injured. One suspect has been transported to the hospital as well as the members of law enforcement. — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) July 13, 2021

The two officers “have non-life-threatening injuries,” according to police, Fox News reported.

