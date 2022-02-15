Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

The US Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) on Monday released a Valentine’s Day post, which solicited people to reveal dirt on their ex-romantic partners who may be involved in possessing illegal firearms, the Post Millennial reported.

Given the overabundance of harsh laws in blue states turning good citizens into violators of law, the agency likely received scores of tips that will make life miserable for a few, yet hopefully net a few “bad apples” as well.

However, Hunter Biden also became the focus of online humor poking fun at President Biden’s ATF.

“Valentine’s Day can still be fun even if you broke up,” ATF posted, “Do you have information about a former (or current) partner involved in illegal gun activity? Let us know, and we will make sure it’s a Valentine’s Day to remember! Call 1-888-ATF-TIPS or email [email protected]”

The Biden administration has been in favor of stringent gun control measures, last year calling it a “public health epidemic,” and pursuing a “red-flag law” that could allow firearms to be confiscated preemptively under the right circumstances.

Nevertheless, comedy took over on Twitter as users not only made fun of the post, but notably tried to “turn in” Hunter Biden for alleged firearms violations:

“He’s not a former or current partner, but here’s a tip regarding an illegal gun purchase,” said one reply from Deb Heine, a recognized author who was the creator of the term “Blue Anon.”

“Name: Robert Hunter Biden,” the tweet continues:

He's not a former or current partner, but here's a tip regarding an illegal gun purchase.

Human Events’ Jack Posobiec wrote, “You mean like this guy?” captioning a photo of Hunter Biden:

According to the Post Millennial, Hunter Biden reportedly purchased a gun illegally after making false claims on a background check form in 2018.