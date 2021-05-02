The felony charges against Dythe stem from a straw purchase of a firearm for her boyfriend and alleged co-conspirator Devon Jones at the Broken Arrow Bass Pro Shops store in April 2020. The straw purchase of a firearm—or buying a gun for someone who can’t by law or doesn’t want their name associated with the purchase—is a federal crime.

Co-conspirator Jones allegedly picked out a single-action pistol, an FN Herstal FN Five-seveN, which has a manufacturer suggested retail price of about $1,200, and then gave Dythe cash to buy it.