Tulsa, OK. – What began as a horrific call on Christmas Day turned into one of many examples of there good work that law enforcement does on a daily basis. Tulsa Police were called to a convenient store on Christmas where someone allegedly zipped five puppies inside a zip lock bag and left them on the counter of a QuikTrip store on the east side of town according to a statement by Tulsa Police Department.

Four of the responding officers and a store worker rescued and adopted all five of them.

“Overwhelmed with Christmas feelings, 4 of the officers immediately adopted 4 of the puppies and the 5th went home with the [QuikTrip] employee,” the department wrote on Facebook.

The puppies were estimated to be five weeks old.

“If you’re looking for a pet, please adopt don’t shop,” Tulsa police urged in a statement Sunday. “There are lots of rescues and shelters that are over capacity for abandoned pets.”