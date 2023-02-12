TUCSON, Ariz. – An Arizona police officer who was struck by a suspected impaired driver had to undergo a lower leg amputation, according to law enforcement authorities.

The Tucson Police Department said Friday the officer was in critical, but stable condition at Banner — University Medical Center Tucson. Although the officer has not been publicly identified, the agency said he was hired in 2021 and currently assigned to the department’s west side division, Tuscon.com reported.

The tragedy occurred about 3:20 a.m. on Thursday when the officer was checking on the report of a man lying in the road near North Stone Avenue and East Glenn Street, possibly related to a traffic collision. The officer positioned his patrol unit north of the intersection with his emergency lights activated.

Not long after his arrival on scene, the officer notified dispatch that he had been struck by a vehicle. Additional responding officers rushed to his aid and applied a tourniquet. Personnel from the Tucson Fire Department also performed additional life-saving measures while preparing the officer for transport, according to police.