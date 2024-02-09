Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

In the ever-evolving landscape of law enforcement, tactical training plays a pivotal role in ensuring the safety and effectiveness of officers in the field. It’s no secret that law enforcement organizations largely prioritize other interests or simply cannot meet the demands required to build competency in tactical skills. For necessary reasons the tactical training and performance shooting community is largely responsible for providing that training.

However, amongst those communities there seems to be a sense of competition overshadowing the importance of collaboration. Instead of pooling resources and knowledge to enhance policing procedures and tactics, various organizations appear to be vying for a competitive edge, potentially hindering the collective goal of improving law enforcement practices.

Over the years, numerous tactical training organizations have emerged, each with their own unique approach and methodologies. Unique approaches are necessary because different perspectives can lead to the best results possible. While diversity in training methods can be beneficial, the current climate suggests a growing competition among these organizations rather than a cooperative effort to share best practices.

One of the primary issues contributing to this competitive atmosphere is the lack of a unified training platform for sharing information. Tactical training organizations often guard their procedures and methodologies as proprietary, viewing other organizations as potential rivals rather than collaborators. This could hinder the development of a comprehensive approach to law enforcement tactics and lead to inconsistent training methods.

In response to the growing need for collaboration, a community of instructors has been cultivated to deliver this information. The Surviving The Street community is a hub where members can access a wealth of information delivered by experts in their field. Through open discussions, live Q&A sessions, and online courses, the community is evolving into a dynamic space where knowledge is shared, and law enforcement officers have an opportunity to become capable and competent in their craft.

Tactical skills and shooting performance are important, but law enforcement isn’t simply shooting and moving. Law enforcement requires a unique skill set which includes understanding legal procedure, fitness, nutrition, communication, and personal development. The Surviving The Street community brings all of those opportunities to one location.

Becoming proficient in tactical skills will always be the responsibility of the individual user. Officers face the ongoing issue of time, money, location, or even finding the necessary training to attend. This community solves this problem by making information accessible like it has never been before.

The success of the platform lies in its community-driven approach. Members are not merely passive consumers of information; they actively contribute to the growth and evolution of the community. User-generated content, feedback, suggestions, and the ability to reach out to instructors before, during or after courses plays a crucial role in shaping the platform’s direction.

The community encourages the sharing and learning from one another, to contribute to the development of standardized, effective, and universally accepted best practices. Only through collective efforts can the tactical training community truly achieve the goal of ensuring the safety and success of law enforcement officers across the nation.