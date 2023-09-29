Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Seconds count in policing. When officers hesitate to take action or to use justified force against perpetrators when warranted, they (and civilians) are at increased risk of getting injured.

An officer-involved incident in Middletown, Connecticut exemplifies this. The video shows a police officer asking a man to place his hammer down. He not only refuses, but charges her, proceeding to attack. (Warning: It’s a tough video to watch.)

Middletown, CT. This is why cops shoot people with blunt objects and do not allow them to get close. Detective is ok and F*ck this guy. pic.twitter.com/Y8Z5O31SzY — police.law.news (@policelawnews) August 18, 2023

While I’m by no means an expert in police use-of-force, it seems she could have (and should have) taken action before he had an opportunity to get that close.

What thoughts were passing through her mind that caused her hesitation, I wonder. Was she afraid of being wrongfully indicted, sued, or fired and that nobody would have her back? Did she fear the video would go viral and result in rioting? Was she concerned that her loved ones might become targets?

As it stands now, there are civilians who think it perfectly acceptable to assault police officers. In fact, we just had an incident here in Madison early this morning.

Per the Madison Police Department news room,

“As a result of the crash, a large crowd gathered and multiple people began to obstruct paramedics, fire fighters, and police. One subject shoved a paramedic who was trying to help one of the victims, then shoved a police officer before fleeing on foot. He was apprehended after a short foot pursuit. Another subject was arrested for kicking a police officer. Several other people were cited and released.”

Yet as of this writing, there’s been no public commentary about the incident, aside from the above written statement. Not from city government. Not from police command staff. Not from the police unions.

This is a big part of the problem. And it’s unacceptable.

It’s Critical to Pass the Protect & Serve Act of 2023

Protect & Serve Act of 2023 (H.R. 743). This bill creates minimal sentencing at the federal level for knowingly assaulting and causing harm to a police officer. Though this legislation is not a panacea, it would act as a potential deterrent. These types of acts of violence against police officers speak to the urgent need for additional layers of legislation like the(H.R. 743). This bill creates minimal sentencing at the federal level for knowingly assaulting and causing harm to a police officer. Though this legislation is not a panacea, it would act as a potential deterrent.

This is a critical bill, and one that the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) has prioritized. Since being introduced in the House in February, however, it has only 78 co-sponsors.

This is pathetic.

Please Do This One Thing

sign the FOP’s automated form letter, urging your U.S. congressperson to co-sponsor the Protect & Serve Act. It literally takes just a few minutes to send. FOP already did all the work of composing the letter (which you can customize), and they’ll auto-send it to your representative on your behalf. One thing you can do right now, right this second that will make a huge difference, is to, urging your U.S. congressperson to co-sponsor the Protect & Serve Act. It literally takes just a few minutes to send. FOP already did all the work of composing the letter (which you can customize), and they’ll auto-send it to your representative on your behalf.

FOP makes it easy to contact your legislator.

Have Even More Time?

Then please call your U.S. representative this week, urging them to sign on as a co-sponsor of the Protect & Serve Act. Even better, set up a time to meet in person or by video.

FOP also has a handy Call option that will directly connect you with your representative. And when you’re ready to make the call, a pre-written script will appear that you can use when speaking to your elected official.

Here’s a shorter, alternative script you can use.

As your constituent, I’m urging you to co-sponsor H.R. 743, the Protect & Serve Act. It creates a new federal crime for anyone who intentionally targets and harms a police officer. This legislation is needed to deter the increase in attacks on police officers -including ambush attacks- and to send a message that as a nation of laws, these egregious attacks will not be tolerated.

Remember to get the staffer’s name and to request a follow-up letter.

But Congress is in Recess . . .

Don’t let the fact that the House (and Senate) is on summer recess dissuade you from calling or writing. In fact, this is the time many lawmakers use to get things done in their respective states – whether it’s to meet with constituents or study new bills.

And regardless of the time of year, a staffer should be available to take your message and relay it to your representative.

