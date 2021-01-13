Spread the word...















The identities of five teens from Des Moines, involved in a deadly crash during a police pursuit on Monday, have been released by the Clive Police Department.

According to CBS2, the three teenagers died in the pursuit and two more are being treated at the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The Urbandale and Clive Police attempted to stop the vehicle on January 11 at about 1:50 a.m.

The 2006 Chevrolet Malibu was reported stolen on January 7.

The driver failed to stop and the car reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Police do not yet know who was driving. The car lost control after crossing railroad tracks and flipped several times before crashing into a light pole.

Emergency responders worked to save the lives of all five teens. They were students within the Des Moines Community School District, according to police.

Clive Police Chief Michael Venema issued this statement:

“The women and men of the Clive Police Department express our deepest condolences to the families who have children that were severely injured or killed as a result of this incident.”

“Children should not die like this, and when it happens it is an unspeakable tragedy for families, friends and the community,” said Police Chief Michael Venema. “We grieve the loss of life. Our officers involved have been deeply affected by this incident, but we know that these feelings are minor compared to the pain of the families involved.”

Police also provided this additional information on the pursuit of the car.

“As is normal procedure with any Clive Police vehicle pursuit, an internal pursuit review was conducted. The elapsed time from the initial attempted stop until the crash was one minute and twelve seconds. The fleeing vehicle continually increased the distance between it and the pursuing police vehicles, with the officers attempting to keep the fleeing vehicle in sight. Our internal review determined that the pursuit of this vehicle was conducted in a manner consistent with our policies.”

Investigators say two loaded handguns were also found at the scene.

