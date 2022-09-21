Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MINNEAPOLIS – Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane learned his sentence on manslaughter charges Wednesday in the George Floyd case.

Lane was one of four police officers at the scene when Floyd died. He previously pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter related to Floyd’s death and was sentenced to three years, Fox News reported.

The former officer was already serving a 2 1/2-year federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights. Hence, Wednesday’s sentencing means no additional jail time for Lane, according to FOX 9 Minneapolis.

Lane agreed to plead guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter under the contingency that he get a three-year state sentence to be served concurrent with his federal sentence, something that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office he agreed to.

