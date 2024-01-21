Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Last year I wrote several articles on law enforcement emergency vehicle operation. It is difficult to understand how a law enforcement officer spends so much of their duty time in vehicle operation and loses control of their vehicle and crashes into a tree or a guardrail. The operator is skilled through (sometimes) years of exposure. The advantage is you drive like you breathe. The detriment comes from complacency. Complacency comes from attitude.

I have been reading a couple of books recommended by Gorden Graham. The first was Warnings Unheeded by Andy Brown. This book describes two tragedies at Fairchild Air Force Base outside of Washington. The second tragedy covered in the book was the most intriguing to me. A story of the pilot of a B-52 bomber. The pilot, Lt. Colonel Authur “Bud” Holland, skilled to the point of complacency. Lt. Colonel had logged over 5200 hours flying missions behind the controls of this massive aircraft. Lt. Colonel Holland routinely pushed the envelope of safety due to his attitude of superiority. He had performed daring stunts, pushing the aircraft limits. After one such event the aircraft suffered structural damage due to the Lt. Colonel performing a low-level pass for a photo op, then making a high pitch climb of 60 degrees. Lt. Colonel Holland was a rogue pilot. A rogue believes the rules do not apply to them because of their superiority in control of the aircraft. Lt. Colonel Holland’s ultimate goal was to perform a barrel roll a B-52. Lt. Colonel Holland completed his last act of defiance in preparing to fly an airshow. He was to take off, bank, make a pass, do a touch and go then demonstrate a midair refueling. When Lt. Colonel Holland prepared his approach for the touch and go, the refueling craft was still on the runway. Holland requested a fly by and was given permission from the tower. Lt. Colonel Holland banked hard placing the aircraft at 90 degrees at 250 feet of altitude. The aircraft, (a flying house) stalled, the wing struck a power line and crashed killing all on board. Every level of flight wing command knew of Lt. Colonel Hollands antics and discipline was never imposed.

The second book, Darker Shade of Blue, by Tony Kern, describes many instances of rogue pilot behavior. This book identifies many rogue pilots and crashes that took their lives.

Now you may be asking yourself, what does flying an aircraft have to do with emergency vehicle operation. In reading these two books (Thank you Mr. Graham) I found what I believe to be the key to ending law enforcement at fault car crashes. Over the last 15 years I have become obsessed searching for anything that will end the needless car crashes in law enforcement. We must begin by reviewing our training methods.

Emergency vehicle operator training begins with a short classroom discussion on vehicle dynamics and the law that authorizes patrol vehicles to exceed the speed limit, disregard stop signs and lights, to stop, stand or park, where necessary, and move against the normal flow of traffic. I teach a paraphrase for this “Emergency vehicles are not bound by signs, signals and road markings”. During this classroom discussion instructors will identify when an operator may use this authorization. As I reflect on my initial EVO training, I remember very little of when I was authorized to drive in contrast with the law. I do, however, remember being on the track and encouraged by instructors to push the limits of the vehicle. After 2 years serving as a state trooper, I became an instructor. Needless to say, I possessed very little knowledge or experience, so I taught the same aggressive driving behavior that was taught to me. Not only did I believe my skill set was superior, but I demonstrated it at every opportunity. I drove at excessive speeds and blew through red lights without slowing to clear the intersection as required by law. Today I can honestly say I had a celestial co-pilot that had plans for me. After burying 3 of our police officers, all killed in traffic crashes, I began contemplating what role I played in the deaths of these young men. Not only what I taught, but the role model I set for the younger troopers that I worked around. I can honestly say I failed all those who I trained and those who were in the vehicle with me, along with those who witnessed my driving.

Allow me to explain why I am so passionate about EVO. When I was younger, my ego was the size of the Gulf of Mexico. Ego clouds judgement. Without clear judgement the operator can slip into rogue status. I was the quintessential rogue. I believed the law did not apply to me because I drove an emergency vehicle. I also believed I possessed superior skill; therefore, I could drive anyway I felt necessary. Late for work, no problem, traveling across the state for an assignment, going home after a long shift, no problem, leave late, get there early was always my modus operandi.

I possessed many attitudes that should have led to my demise many times. I maintained a can-do attitude, which is not a bad thing until personal safety was at risk. Always pressing, the need to be involved in events outside of my area of responsibility. Antiauthority, I am above the law. Invulnerability, my skill is so superior, nothing will happen to me. All of this led to complacency. Here is the underlying problem of all those things. I was unaware of my rogue behavior.

I have developed a course to identify rogues. In my case I did not know I was a rogue. This may also be the case for many of you reading this. When we are amped up and pressing to arrive at a call for assistance, we may take chances. Not slowing at a red light or stop sign or operating at dangerous speeds. I am not sure when I began to understand I was not as good as I believed, but it happened, and I want others to see that rogue behavior exists in the law enforcement profession and it can be overcome. Rogue behavior, if continued, will ultimately end up in one of three places. You may find yourself on the unemployment line, in the defendant’s chair trying to defend your actions, or in a casket leaving those who love you to survive on their own.

Below 100 has been around for many years now and we are no closer to achieving that goal than we were when the seminar began years ago. We can not do anything to prevent assailants from shooting us other than wearing protective equipment. There is only so much we can do to prevent impaired drivers from crashing into our patrol units while on the side of the road except keeping your head on a swivel, using the patrol car for what protection it can offer. Discussing Spike deployment regularly, discussing the difference between cover and concealment while deploying spikes to end a pursuit. Lastly, we should consistently train to focus on the task at hand, the safe operation of the patrol unit. These things should be discussed early and often with your patrol staff.

I read a story about a police officer while responding to a call, blew a red light, no audible signal, and no emergency lighting, without slowing for safety. The police officer killed two teenaged girls who were not involved in the event. The police officer was fired, indicted, and sentenced to 10 years in prison on 2 counts of involuntary manslaughter. During discovery, the defense found where this police officer was reprimanded twice and had a history of aggressive driving. (So why were they allowed to continue to drive)? The family of the two girls sued the department and the officer’s supervisors for vicarious liability. To say none of these events should have occurred would be an understatement. Supervisors while reviewing dash-cam video should have honest conversations with officers who operate on the edge of danger, even when there are no negative consequences. There are those who do the right thing, at the right time, for the right reason, and there are others who do what they what, when they want, and give very little thought to the consequences. There are many law enforcement officers who understand and respect the dangers associated with emergency operations. Then there are those who possess an air of superiority. Every leader of your agency should lead by example, drive to their skill level, and educate those who continue to push the envelope. If you care for the welfare of your staff, team, friends, and family let’s make 2024 the year we eliminate senseless car crashes in law enforcement.

I challenge everyone who reads this article to host our 8-hour mental aspects of emergency vehicle operation seminar “The Law Enforcement Driving Concern”. This training can and has changed the attitudes of the rogues, the officers who are on the edge, and provide inspiration to all in attendance to understand driving an emergency vehicle is not just driving. It can be as deadly as an encounter with an armed suspect. The difference, an out-of-control patrol unit with a rogue driver rarely lives to talk about it.

Until next time, please be safe, drive to your skill level and keep the dirty side down.