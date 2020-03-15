One place in particular occurred at a Sam’s Club in a Chicago suburb where police needed to limit the number of people going into the box store Saturday morning.

Video shows Calumet City Police vehicles outside the warehouse retailer, Fox 32 Chicago reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Witnesses said there were brawls breaking out inside the store.

Moreover, exiting customers had piles of toilet paper, paper towels, and food stacked high.

ADVERTISEMENT

As with many warehouse stores where panic shopping occurred, people lined up with carts to get inside.

This sort of scene was common across the United States Saturday, as people tried to stock up on goods as coronavirus concerns shut down schools, sporting events, and now churches.