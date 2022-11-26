Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

said the suspected gunman in a shooting on Thanksgiving night that left one person dead and four others injured, one critically, has surrendered less than a day after he opened on the holiday gatherers.

Officers with the Costa Mesa Police Department in Orange County responded to the call shortly after 6:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Bay Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered five victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the residential crime scene, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

Two victims were rushed to a nearby trauma center where one was pronounced dead, and the second person is reportedly in stable condition. Three additional victims were taken to area hospitals. As of Friday morning, one of the victims was in critical condition and the other two were stable.

Costa Mesa police notified the pubic via Twitter that the deadly shooting was an isolated incident without providing further details.

The suspect fled the scene in a black Chevrolet pickup truck. Detectives worked through the night on the investigation. Friday morning the suspect surrendered.

The name of the suspect and deceased victim were not immediately released.

The relationship between the suspect and victims was not provided.