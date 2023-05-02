Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A few weeks later, violent crime plummeted and in last month, all crime has been below average in the parts of the city where the troopers are seemingly doing real police work.

But no good deed goes without being called a racist in law enforcement and that is exactly what some city leaders are now saying.

It should be noted that despite officials pointing out the race of the suspects, they aren’t claiming they are innocent.

The Texas Tribune discussed the concerns of some community leaders. José “Chito” Vela calls a “vehicular stop-and-frisk” practice. Council Member Vanessa Fuentes questioned how the 12,000 traffic stops were protecting their communities when only 6% of those stops resulted in arrests, based on the limited data DPS released Tuesday.

“It’s not overpolicing, it’s overprotecting,” he added.