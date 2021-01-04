Spread the Word













MCKINNEY, Texas – A 15-year-old teen faces a murder charge in the death of his mother early Sunday morning, McKinney police say.

Police said surveillance video showed the teenager beating his mother to death inside the family’s home in the 700 block of Donelson Drive, NBCDFW reported.

The teenager’s father called police shortly before 1 a.m. and officers found the mother, Stacy Ellen Barney, 50, inside the home.

The boy, whose name has not been released, was found in the area after a search, according to law enforcement authorities. TEXAS WOMAN KILLED, 3 DEPUTIES WOUNDED IN NIGHTCLUB SHOOTING “Our hearts go out to the victim’s family during this extremely difficult time,” police said. pic.twitter.com/CrwqFja3nU — McKinney Police (@McKinneyPolice) January 3, 2021 The cause of the fight was still under investigation Sunday. McKinney is located just north of Dallas.

Bio Law Officer Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company but is a true advocate for the profession.