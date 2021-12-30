Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

The Garland Police Department is looking for Abel Elias Acosta. They say evidence was discovered that identified him as the gunman. The teen is facing charges of capital murder and a Directive to Apprehend has been issued for him, according to law enforcement authorities, KDFW reported.

Another 14-year-old was taken into custody, but was subsequently released and not charged, police said. However, they said he remains a person of interest in the investigation.

Information on juvenile suspects is normally withheld from public dissemination, but police said that “due to the nature of the offense and potential risk to the public, the court has authorized the release of his information.”

Police said Abel Elias Acosta is the son of Richard Acosta Jr., who was arrested by officers after they identified him as the driver of the white truck that was seen on surveillance video outside the Texaco gas station on Walnut Lane during the Dec. 26 homicides.

He faces Capitol murder charges, according to NBCDFW.

The younger Acosta is considered armed and dangerous, according to police. He is “actively evading capture,” and a $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to his arrest,” said Lt. Barineau.

The deadly shooting was captured on surveillance video. It shows a shirtless suspect with a handgun approaching the gas station convenient mart while crouched. He swings open the door and starts shooting from the doorway.