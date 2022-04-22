Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas – A Texas National Guard soldier has gone missing while trying to rescue migrants in a river at the state’s border with Mexico, officials confirmed Thursday.

Initially, law enforcement sources told Fox News the soldier had drowned while trying to rescue migrants in the river at Eagle Pass. However, sources later said the body of a migrant has been recovered while the soldier has now been missing for hours.

At the moment, the official word from the Texas Military Department is that a soldier assigned to Operation Lone Star “has gone missing along a river during a mission-related incident.”

“The Soldier has not been found,” the statement said, calling reports of a fatality “inaccurate.”

“The Texas Military Department, Texas DPS and Border Patrol are working rapidly to find the Soldier,” the statement said.

Brave National Guardsman removed his armor before jumping in dangerous waters to save a human life. Please pray for the families of all those impacted. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yo9CwHcw44 — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) April 22, 2022

Dive teams are searching the river since the soldier was never seen resurfacing.

The Maverick County Sheriff later told Fox News that the soldier has been missing since about 8:30 a.m. local time.

The National Guard member was reportedly trying to rescue a female migrant who survived and is now in Border Patrol custody.