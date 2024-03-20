Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – An AMBER Alert was issued in Texas for a missing 3-year-old boy. Now the child and his mother have been found dead in what authorities are investigating as a murder-suicide.

The deaths of a woman, Savannah Samantha Kriger, 32, and her son, Kaiden Kriger, 3, were being investigated as a homicide, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Fox News reported.

Officials said Kriger and Kaiden were last seen when she left work early Monday to pick him up from day care to take him to a medical appointment.

Relatives became concerned when they couldn’t reach her and the GPS on her phone was deactivated, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said on Tuesday.

The bodies of the mother and young son were discovered in a ditch near Tom Slick Park, Salazar confirmed.

“At this point, we are operating on the premise that it is Savannah and the child,” Salazar told reporters at the scene. “There’s some evidence that there may have been some gunshots fired.”

Salazar said Savannah Kriger is considered a suspect, while adding investigators don’t believe “there are any suspects outstanding,” and they recovered a firearm from the scene.

According to the sheriff, Kriger and the child’s father had an ongoing child custody dispute. The pair had a hearing scheduled for Tuesday, according to Fox.

Officials said the child’s father is cooperating with investigators.

