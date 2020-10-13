HOUSTON, Texas — A Texas deputy who was shot and subsequently hospitalized following an attack in July has returned to work.

Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable Christopher Hendrix was shot by a suspect while responding to a disturbance call in the 13000 block of Ella Boulevard at the Cranbrook Apartments on July 7, KTRK reported.

Authorities said this was the second time the deputies were responding to the location for a domestic violence call when things turned physical between deputies and the suspect. During the altercation, the suspect opened fire with a rifle, injuring Hendrix.

Hendrix was hit in the lower abdomen area and underwent surgery at Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands. He was released from the hospital on July 10, but spent the past three months undergoing other surgeries and rehabilitation procedures.

On Monday, Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman welcomed Hendrix back to work with a homecoming celebration.

“What you did (that night) was heroic,” Herman said to him. “You don’t get to see these kinds of celebrations often.”

“Thanks for all of your prayers,” Hendrix said to the other deputies and officers gathered to welcome him. “Without them, I wouldn’t be here right now.”

“I’m excited to get back out there,” he added.