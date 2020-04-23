HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Sheriff’s Office sadly announced that Deputy Tobias “Tobi” Gray died on April 18 due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

From a GoFundMe page memorializing Deputy Gray:

Tobias “Tobi” Gray was a beloved father, son, husband, brother, nephew, cousin, uncle, grandson, friend, and a proud member of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Tobi passed away on April 18, 2020 after a long battle with depression. Depression takes many forms and takes many lives. Even though Tobi had the support of his family, friends, and professionals, for reasons unknown, Tobi ended his life.

No one knows what might have triggered this tragedy, but nonetheless we grieve. The most painful goodbyes are the ones that are never said and never explained.