BOSSIER CITY, La. — A former Louisiana police officer faces 20 years in prison for possession of child pornography and sexually abusing his dog. Former Bossier City Police Officer Terry Yetman was sentenced to four years for each of the five counts of sexual abuse to animals and a concurrent sentence of 20 years for the child porn charge.

Yetman pled guilty to the charges in August and numerous additional counts were dismissed.

Yetman, 42, was arrested in 2018 and charged with sexually abusing his dog and possessing pornographic images of a person doing the same. He faced a subsequent child porn charge in 2019, Bossier Now reported.

State police took custody of the retired K-9, named Boss, and sent him to a rescue in Texas. Bossier police fired Yetman and he has remained in jail since his arrest.

Yetman will have to register as a sex offender.

