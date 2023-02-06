Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PHOENIX – An Arizona state trooper who was fired in 2019 for misconduct was sentenced to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to multiple sex-related charges stemming from his actions during traffic stops, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

Tremaine Jackson was a 13-year veteran of the Arizona Department of Public Safety at the time of his arrest in 2019. The ex-trooper initially faced 61 counts of sex-related, kidnapping and fraud charges, according to the AZDPS website.

However, Jackson agreed to a deal and pleaded guilty to unlawful imprisonment with sexual intent, bribery with sexual intent, attempted kidnapping with sexual intent, fraud with sexual intent and unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer. He was subsequently sentenced to five years and prison and will be placed on lifetime probation upon release, Fox 10 Phoenix reported.

In May of 2019, the Arizona DPS received a complaint against Jackson alleging misconduct. That developed into a second incident from June of 2019 that he sexually assaulted a woman during a traffic stop. He was immediately placed on administrative leave, and the investigation grew from there.

Records show Jackson was arrested by DPS on Sept. 10, 2019, after the department investigated multiple complaints from female motorists, which included at least eight victims, according to Fox.

“While we were investigating that May complaint, on June 11th, we received a second complaint. This one also alleging inappropriate commentary and then also criminal behavior to the extent of sexual abuse,” said then AZDPS Director Colonel Frank Milstead, who also said other victims were later discovered.

The misconduct ranged from forced touching to asking for cellphone numbers and nude pictures.

Most of the criminal offenses cited in charging documents filed against Jackson occurred between midnight and 4:30 a.m. Jackson would make a traffic stop and detain women for nearly two hours. He would frequently ask victim’s what they were “willing to do” to avoid arrest, according to the court documents, Fox 10 reported.

The reported misconduct ranged from forced touching to asking for cellphone numbers and nude pictures. In two cases, he is accused of grabbing a woman’s hand and putting it on his genitals. In December 2018, a woman said Jackson pressured her to agree to an oral sex act. He then followed her to a friend’s house, where she ran inside and locked the door.

“The Arizona Department of Public Safety deeply regrets the reprehensible acts perpetrated by Tremaine Jackson. Jackson broke all trust with the community and the Department. We will continue to investigate any new leads or information,” Milstead said at the time.

DPS terminated Jackson in the fall of 2019. His peace officer certification was permanently revoked by the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board in August 2022.