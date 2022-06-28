Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Law enforcement authorities in Tennessee are engaged in a manhunt for a gunman who reportedly shot and wounded a police officer during a car chase Monday night, authorities said.

Police are searching for Samuel Quinton Edwards, 34, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. He remains elusive as of Tuesday morning, Fox News reported.

The shooting took place during a vehicle pursuit that terminated on Gibson Drive in Madison, a suburb in northeast Nashville, according to investigators.

The suspect abandoned his van after shooting the officer. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

Edwards fired shots at a Henderson police officer’s patrol vehicle, striking the officer before abandoning his van and fleeing on foot.

Authorities said the gunman was armed with two weapons as he fled.

“Edwards should be considered armed and extremely dangerous,” the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

Police described the wounded officer’s injury as “non-critical,” but did not elaborate.

A Henderson police officer sustained “non-critical” wounds during the shooting. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

Investigators believe Edwards then stole a white 2009 Chevy Silverado to facilitate his getaway. The truck is missing a front grill, and its front bumper has damage and dents, according to TBI.

Edwards is wanted for attempted criminal homicide and evading arrest.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...