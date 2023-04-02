Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officer JL Price of the Knoxville Police Department is calling it quits. But he’s no ordinary retiree, he is the longest-tenured police officer with the law enforcement agency, WATE reported.

On Friday, Price said farewell to the department that he called home for 50 years. The five-decade veteran joined the agency in 1973. Since then he has served the community of Knoxville with a duration of loyalty that is rarely seen.

Prior to working as a police officer in “numerous capacities,” Price also served in the U.S. Navy. The Knoxville Police Department shared on social media his final journey as he goes “out of service” for the final time.

“This morning we said farewell to Officer JL Price, who was the longest-tenured KPD officer,” the department said on Facebook. “Price retired today after serving the KPD for 50 YEARS! A proud U.S. Navy veteran, JL joined the KPD in 1973 and served the department in numerous capacities, including as an investigator in various units.”

“Enjoy retirement, JL, and thank you for all of your contributions to our department and city,” KPD concluded.

