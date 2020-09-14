Traffic came to a stand still following the shooting, and Dorsey then tried to find a car to flee in, TBI said. He attempted to carjack a woman, and when he couldn’t get in, he began shooting, striking the woman in the hand and hitting a nearby truck driver in the face. Both are expected to survive, according to WZTV.

Next, Dorsey carjacked a Ford Mustang with a man and a woman inside. He had them drive him to their home where he switched vehicles to a blue Toyota Rav4, took two guns and then forced the man and woman to come with him as hostages.

At some point, Dorsey shot the male hostage and dumped his body near mile marker 111 on I-24 in Coffee County.

A police pursuit began when officers located Dorsey driving on I-24. Speeds exceeded 100 mph until Dorsey crashed the vehicle and rolled over near mile marker 156 in Grundy County. Following the collision, TBI said Dorsey shot and killed himself.

The female hostage was found safe at the scene of the crash.