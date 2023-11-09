Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A Tennessee man has been arrested after a woman attending a private Christian college in Nashville was shot Tuesday while walking in a local park. She died on Wednesday, authorities confirmed.

Shaquille Taylor, 29, was arrested by the Metro Nashville Police Department. Authorities said he is connected to the death of Jillian Ludwig, 18, who was a freshman coed at Belmont University, Fox News Digital reported.

Ludwig was shot Tuesday afternoon and transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center in critical condition. She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead Wednesday evening, according to MNPD.

Taylor was connected to the shooting and subsequently arrested. He was charged with aggravated assault and evidence tampering. His bond was set at $280,000. However, Ludwig’s death will likely lead to amended charges.

“Sadly, Jillian Ludwig passed away during the night. We are in discussion with the District Attorney’s Office concerning modified charges against Shaquille Taylor,” the MNPD said on Thursday.

Police said the gunfire originated from public housing across from the park. Investigators determined that Taylor “was shooting at a car when a bullet hit Ludwig in the head as she walked on a track” at Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park.

According to a police affidavit, Taylor was reportedly directing gunfire toward a target named “Lil Greg.” However, a stray round struck Ludwig.

Taylor fled the scene following the shooting and returned to his apartment, where he tried to dispose of the firearm and told his girlfriend that he had been involved in a shooting, the affidavit said.

The gunman has several arrests, and members of Ludwig’s family are wondering how a criminal defendant like him could be roaming the streets.

Davidson County records show that Taylor was released after being charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in May as well as theft of more than $10,000 in September, Fox reported.

The aggravated assault case was dismissed after Taylor was found incompetent to stand trial, according to WSMV.

Furthermore, the criminal defendant’s record also includes charges of robbery and aggravated burglary, which originated in 2015.

“So, we have to ask, why was this man free?” Ludwig’s aunt, Geri Wainwright, said when speaking to the news outlet. “What kind of world do we live in where it’s not safe to take a walk near your college dorm in broad daylight? How could someone so carelessly dim the light of a star destined to shine so bright?”

Ludwig’s social media accounts demonstrate her interest in singing and playing the guitar. She played live shows with other musicians at venues across Nashville.

Dr. Greg Jones, president of Belmont University, addressed the shooting in a Wednesday email to students and faculty members, Fox reported.

“Jillian is an engaged member of our community who is known for her love of music and its incredible power,” Jones wrote. “A music business major and bass player, she is often found at concerts, cheering on fellow musicians and using music as a way to connect with those around her. Jillian is also an avid runner who enjoys being outside.”

In his address, Jones encouraged students to reach out to campus resources designed to support them in their time of grief and take “all the time” they need to “process this tragedy.”

“Today, I am comforted by the love of a God who is present with us in our pain and suffering,” he wrote. “On days like this one, let us lean into this love as we do our best as a community to care for and support one another. Please join me in praying for Jillian’s family, friends and loved ones.”