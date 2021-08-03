Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















A teenager is dead after police say he shot himself in the head after accidentally killing his mother. According to the Del City Police Department, officers responded to the shooting around 11:20 p.m. on July 31st.

KTUL reports that officers found the 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head lying in the street.

A gun was found lying next to the boy in the street.

Officers went into the home and found the boy’s mother, Stephanie Jennings, 36, shot in the head in the kitchen.

A witness told police that the boy was handling the gun in the living room when it went off. The bullet traveled through a wall and hit Jennings in the head, killing her.

The boy then ran outside, the witness said, and shot himself in the head.