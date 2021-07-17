Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















LAKEWOOD, Colo. — No one was injured after a vehicle wound up “taking a dive” in a swimming pool in Colorado on Thursday afternoon. Afterward, the jokes kept coming.

Police in Lakewood say the crash occurred when a teen driver inadvertently put the Infiniti in reverse. The driver and the adult passenger got out safely. Consequently, the teen driver has been cited for careless driving, KDVR reported.

Lakewood Police thanked others for assisting with the follow-up work, as well as a local towing company that pulled the vehicle from the pool.

Man….it’s a #Hot one out there today, it would be a good day to jump in the….😳…..🤦‍♂️…..😑….pool. Thank you to @WestMetroFire for the follow up work, Ace Towing for getting the car out of said pool & to all that is good in the world for there being NO injuries to anyone. 👍 pic.twitter.com/wmjfM5oWct — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) July 16, 2021

The collision, while serious, also inspired some humor on Twitter. Something about driving in the wrong “carpool lane,” and, “that driver must be sloshed.” Of course with the Summer Olympics just around the corner, “With a splash that big the diver/driver gets 2s across the board,” deserves a notation.

But the Lakewood Police offered one of their own.

“Just FYI, the best line for this is ‘Check out our new Infiniti Pool.’ Everyone else is battling for second place.”

Just FYI, the best line for this is “Check out our new Infiniti Pool”. Everyone else is battling for second place. pic.twitter.com/Kn4yd4Tft5 — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) July 16, 2021

Do you have anything to add, like, “Is the Infiniti in the wrong carpool lane or is the carpool lane in the Infiniti pool?” … Dive in and humor us!

