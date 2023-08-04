Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. – A former private school teacher in Wisconsin has been convicted of sexually abusing a 14-year-old male student and faces hundreds of years in prison for her crimes, according to reports.

Anne N. Nelson-Koch, 74, was a teacher at a private school in Tomah, Wisconsin. She was convicted on all 25 counts Monday stemming from repeated sexual assaults that were perpetrated against the teenage boy in the basement of the school during the 2016-2017 school year, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Nelson-Koch was 67 at the time the crimes were committed against the male student, who was 14 when he was victimized.

The trial lasted three days. Once the case went to the jury, they deliberated just five hours before returning with a guilty verdict.

“The victim of these crimes is an incredibly brave young man,” Assistant District Attorney Sarah M. Skiles said. “He spoke the truth, and the jury heard him loud and clear. We are so grateful to the jury for their dedication to finding the truth.”

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...