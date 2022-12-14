Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

TAVARES, Fla. – A Florida police officer suffered a negative reaction and was left choking and breathless after she collapsed as a result of a possible fentanyl exposure during a roadside investigation, according to authorities.

The incident occurred early Tuesday morning during a traffic stop that led to a detention. An officer with the Tavares Police Department discovered narcotics on a passenger in the vehicle that was pulled over, FOX 35 Orlando reported.

Officer Courtney Bannick was identified as the officer who went into duress after she discovered the narcotics. During the encounter she began having difficulty breathing once the passenger was taken to the Lake County Jail, and suddenly she was in medical duress.

“She keyed up on the radio where she was heard choking and breathless,” according to a statement from the Tavares Police Department.

“I have done this one-hundred times before the same way. It only takes one time and a minimal amount,” Bannick said. “I’m thankful I wasn’t alone and had immediate help.”

The Tavares Police Department noted the situation “could have ended differently if our officers did not react the way they did.”

