Update: 8:00 p.m. CST

At a press conference, Mayor Shawn Reilly said that “Today our community faced horror and tragedy.” Police Chief Daniel Thompson said that “more than 20 individuals” were struck by the vehicle and that some were children. Thompson said that there were fatalities in the incident but he did not release specifics “out of respect for family members.” Thompson said that a police officer discharged his weapon at the suspect vehicle.

Chief Thompson said that the situation was a “fluid” situation and that a person of interest was in custody and the vehicle has been recovered. He said that he did not yet know whether the incident was a terrorist act.

6:00 p.m. CST

A car has plowed through a Christmas Parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Sources tell Law Officer that multiple victims are on the ground injured and scanner audio reports that shots were fired. CBS58 is reporting that an SUV drove over a marching band and witnesses report that the vehicle appeared to strike as many people as possible.

The incident happened at approximately 6 p.m. CST and it is being treated as an intentional act. This is an active scene and very little information has been released.

At 7 p.m. CST, a “shelter in place” order was given to anyone in a five block area of downtown.

Video from the scene appears to show a police officer firing shots at the speeding vehicle as it fled the scene.

Caution, the below video is very disturbing.

NOW – Terrifying video of the moment a red SUV plowed through the first group during the Waukesha Holiday Parade. There is another video of at least one other group of young girls being hit. 🛑 WARNING: Graphic footagepic.twitter.com/LHRp3dJA16 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 22, 2021

Over 30 civilians are reported injured but those are preliminary pending a 7:30 p.m. news conference. Fox News reports “multiple fatalities.” CBS58 posted what appeared to the suspect vehicle.