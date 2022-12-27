Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Police in the United Kingdom have arrested a man and a 19-year-old girl for the shooting death of beauty salon worker Elle Edwards at a crowded pub on Christmas Eve.

The New York Post reported that 26-year-old Edwards was fatally shot in the head in front of her friends when someone opened fire before midnight Saturday inside the Lighthouse Inn pub in Wallasey Village in Merseyside.

Four other patrons were wounded in the shooting.

On Monday, police announced the arrest of a 30-year-old man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in connection with what cops have described as a “cold-blooded shooting,” the BBC news reported.

A 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Both suspects, who have not yet been named, have been taken in for questioning.

Merseyside Police Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs previously said Edwards was not the gunman’s intended target.

Edwards had been dancing inside the packed pub when a barrage of gunfire erupted before midnight.

Coombs said during a press conference Sunday that the gunman fired toward the entrance.

Friends described the moment Edwards collapsed to the floor with a gunshot wound to the head.

Edwards was rushed to Arrow Park Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Edwards worked as a beautician at a salon called Nova Studio in Wirral, where her co-workers mourned her violent death.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...