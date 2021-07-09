Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A task force of investigators came together to develop and arrest a suspect in the highly publicized triple homicide, including the murder of golf pro Gene Siller at the Pinetree Country Clubb in Cobb County last week, according to reports.

The murder suspect was identified as Bryan Rhoden, 23. He was actually arrested by Chamblee police later on Saturday, June 3, for DUI, FOX 5 Atlanta reported. This was after he reportedly fled the afternoon murder scene at the golf course. He was released from DeKalb County Jail Tuesday evening, according to jail records.

Chamblee police asked Rhoden to come down to the police department Thursday. That is when the U.S. Marshals-led Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force took Rhoden into custody FOX 5 reported. That’s about 25 miles southeast of the golf course where police found three bodies last Saturday.

Rhoden is accused of gunning down golf pro Gene Siller, 41, near the 10th hole. Police previously said they believed Siller was not initially a target but was shot in the head after approaching the suspicious truck, which had driven onto the golf course.

Police later found the bodies of California resident Henry Valdez, 46, and Kansas resident Paul Pierson, 76, in the bed of a white Dodge pickup truck stuck on a hill and abandoned at the golf course. Pierson was the owner of the truck, according to police.

Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox said during a Thursday evening press conference that Rhoden would face three counts each of murder and aggravated assault as well as two counts of kidnapping. He added that investigators could still pursue additional charges.

“We definitely feel confident there was no relationship between the shooter and Mr. Siller,” Cox said. However, investigators are still exploring what link Rhoden had to the other two victims as well as where they were killed.

Investigators believe Rhoden abandoned the truck after shooting Siller and took off on foot. Details regarding his DUI arrest later in the day were not provided.

However, according to online DeKalb County jail records, Rhoden was arrested by the Chamblee Police Department for DUI, providing false ID, and other vehicle and traffic charges just hours after the discovery on the tenth hole green. He was booked into the jail early Sunday morning just before 2 a.m. and was released two days later on bond, jail records show, FOX 5 reported.

Few details have since been released about the case or what led investigators to Rhoden. The chief reminded the public that information needs to be limited as the inquiry continues.

“As this remains an active case and investigation, we will be limited on the amount of information or details we can release,” Cox said. “But with the suspect in custody, our investigation will continue to work the case to its completion and move it forward to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.”

Cox tried to soothe fears and frustration in the community.

“I realize some members of the community felt some frustration, they felt like they had limited information and I can respect that feeling. From the perspective that I’m at, I knew we had a mission to come to a successful conclusion to this and provide a form of justice to the Siller family. And the successful arrest and prosecution was our highest priority and that’s what we were focusing on,” the chief said.

Police said Rhoden will be booked at the Cobb County jail without bond once detectives are done questioning him.