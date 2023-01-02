Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MOBILE, Ala. – Law enforcement authorities in Mobile, Alabama said a suspect from the mass shooting on New Year’s Eve that left one person dead, and nine others injured, is in custody.

“The Mobile Police Department reports that we currently have a male subject in custody from last night’s New Year’s Eve shooting,” a statement from the department read. “The subject is receiving medical treatment and, upon release, will be transported to Metro Jail and charged with murder.”

The deceased victim was identified as a 24-year-old male. The nine wounded victims ranged in age from 17 to 57 and were all transported to local hospitals.

According to police, some victims suffered severe wounds while others were non-life-threatening, Fox News reported.

Gunfire rang out Saturday night about 11:14 p.m. on Dauphin Street in Mobile as thousands of people were gathered for the nearby MoonPie Over Mobile festivities, WALA-TV reported.

“It was terrifying,” partier Carly Bragg told the news outlet. “It sounded like super close fireworks. The timing of it was wild. We walked right past the area, and then it happened.”

Bragg said she and her friends took cover inside a corridor that was “maybe 15 to 20 feet away from the sound and noticed the window shot out of Urban Emporium when we realized how close we were.”

A motive remains unclear at the preliminary phase of the investigation, Cpl. Ryan Blakely of the Mobile Police Department said following the shooting.

A clip of the aftermath circulating on Twitter appeared to show at least two victims of the massacre lying on the sidewalk.

DEVELOPING: Disturbing video shows people shot in Downtown Mobile, Alabama#Mobile l #AL

Police confirm they are responding to reports of a shooting with multiple victims. Very little details have yet to be confirmed by authorities.

More information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/GNa0FAy6Pc — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) January 1, 2023

Despite revelers seeking cover and pouring into local establishments for safety during the terrorizing crime, a giant MoonPie descended from one of the city’s tallest buildings at midnight to bring in the new year as scheduled, the New York Post reported.

No further details regarding the suspect or his arrest were immediately available.