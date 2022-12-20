Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. – Prosecutors in Orange County, California have released a stunning bodycam video that shows the moment a suspect opened fire on a La Habra police officer before his partner returned fire, striking the individual in the head, killing him.

The gunfight occurred outside the La Habra Police Department on Aug. 6, 2021 and left the suspect, identified as Matthew-Tuan Ahn Tran, 22, dead, Fox News reported.

The situation began when a frightened woman called 911 that evening to report that Tran was tailgating and following her while she traveled home from work. She didn’t know the man and had never met him before, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

A police dispatcher instructed the woman pull up to the La Habra Police Department. In doing so, Tran followed, parking his vehicle behind the woman’s car on a street adjacent to the building. Tran exited his automobile and walked toward the police facility.

La Habra Police Officer Mark Milward appeared at the station and is heard asking Tran, “What’s going on here?”

“Uh, I’m just seeing somebody right now,” Tran responded.

Milward asked Tran if he was associated with the vehicles pulled up alongside the police department. The man said he was not.

“Well, they’ll get to you in a second, OK?” Milward told Tran as the officer’s bodycam showed him walking back toward the automobiles.

As Milward had his back turned to Tran, the man produced a gun and his partner-officer, identified as Abigail Fox, shouted, “Hey, hey, hey.”

The footage shows Milward turning around to reveal the suspect has a gun aimed in his direction, and Tran then opened fire.

Milward was struck by a round and goes to the ground. He dropped his duty weapon and is heard groaning in pain.

Meanwhile, Fox returned fire, striking Tran in the head.

Fox asked Milward if he was all right, to which he replies emphatically, “No.”

“Where are you hit, where are you hit?” Fox asked.

“In the chest,” Milward replied as Fox tried to reassure him that he’d be okay.

She then broadcasts on the police radio, “10-33 (emergency radio traffic) suspect is down, I’ve got an officer down and need help.”

Prosecutors say “one round pierced Officer Milward’s soft body armor striking him in the right upper chest,” but that he later “would recover from the gunshot.”

Officer Fox, “drew her gun and fired five rounds in rapid succession at Tran,” one of which “struck him in the head and caused him to fall to the ground,” the Orange County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

Additional police units and other first responders arrived on scene to assist. After being disarmed, Tran was handcuffed, but pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy revealed that Tran had methamphetamine and marijuana in his system at the time of his death, Fox News reported. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office cleared Fox in the shooting. They said she acted in a “reasonable and justifiable manner.”

